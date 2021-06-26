Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $267,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

