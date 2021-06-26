Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

