TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.78% of TC Energy worth $349,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,706. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.