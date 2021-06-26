TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $14.41 million and $251,086.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.