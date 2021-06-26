TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.21. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.