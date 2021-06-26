TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 522.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

