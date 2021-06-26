TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Cap of $14.58 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $14.58 million and $1.55 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

