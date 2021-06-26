Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

