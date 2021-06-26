TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $185,328.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00319979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00117974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00175311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001775 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004601 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,476,360 coins and its circulating supply is 36,399,268 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

