TenX Price Down 8% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $1.21 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

