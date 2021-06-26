TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0056

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $149,128.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

