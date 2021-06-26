Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.98 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00016128 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $100.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019150 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,466,517 coins and its circulating supply is 417,712,839 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

