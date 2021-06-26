Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.0790 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 42% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $4.92 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

