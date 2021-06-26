Terracoin (TRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $253.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $689,597.13 and approximately $253.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01416178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00390922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

