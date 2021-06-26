TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $4,696.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,102,494,693 coins and its circulating supply is 50,101,765,584 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.