TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $22.33 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 191.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,906,641,138 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.