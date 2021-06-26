Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

