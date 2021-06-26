The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.79% of The Cato worth $40,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Cato by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:CATO opened at $17.13 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

