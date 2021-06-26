The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

