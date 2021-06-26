The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of The Lovesac worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $74.02 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

