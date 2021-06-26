The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $124.78 million and $15.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007825 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.88 or 0.01422114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

