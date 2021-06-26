The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 367.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

