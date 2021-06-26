The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

