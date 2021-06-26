The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.