Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 8.66% of Thermon Group worth $56,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Thermon Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 354,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a PE ratio of 455.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

