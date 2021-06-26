Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $34,373.29 and $78.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,265.99 or 0.99849913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

