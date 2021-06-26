Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $111.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

