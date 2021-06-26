Thore Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,244.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,311.09 and approximately $67,244.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00392464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011154 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

