Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $893,984.00

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and approximately $893,984.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

