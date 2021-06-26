TigerCash Trading Down 26.4% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $561,198.94 and $4.70 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.01005284 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

