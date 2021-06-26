TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 17% Lower This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 17% lower against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $171.15 million and approximately $193,587.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00010215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

