TokenClub (TCT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $1.77 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

