TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0733 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $202,372.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,250.72 or 0.99945939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

