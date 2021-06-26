Tokes (TKS) Price Down 41.5% This Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

