TOP (TOP) Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $272,718.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

