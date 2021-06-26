Tornado Cash Price Hits $36.93 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.93 or 0.00118057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00166545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,188.89 or 0.99710219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,742 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

