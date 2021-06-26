Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.55. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 68,980 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$198.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,544.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 290,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,604.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.