Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.21. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

