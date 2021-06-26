Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

TSCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

