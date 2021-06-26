TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.37 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.71.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

