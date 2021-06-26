Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.02. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.89, with a volume of 86,983 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

