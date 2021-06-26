Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Translate Bio worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 279,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

