Travala.com Market Capitalization Reaches $104.25 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $104.25 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,688,760 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.