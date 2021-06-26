Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $843,646.12 and $558.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

