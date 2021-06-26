Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 80,078 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

