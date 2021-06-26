Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

