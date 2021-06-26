Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.