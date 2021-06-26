Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

