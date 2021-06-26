Trexquant Investment LP Sells 41,634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

