Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.