Tribe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.57 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $145.56 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

